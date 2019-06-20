DPR goes tough on illegal cooking gas plants in Abuja, seals 14

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in conjunction with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), yesterday, clamped down on illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) otherwise called cooking gas retail outlets and their owners in Abuja.

During an operation to rid the FCT and environs of the illegal activities of LPG retailers and skid operators, the DPR sealed about 14 plants it said were operating without permit.

At Galadimawa, Lokogoma axis and Sunny Vale Estate as well as other areas within the city, the team found that the illegal operators sold gas in very dangerous circumstances.

“This place can easily explode if there is any spark. We have come here severally as you can see from our seal. These people are not ready to comply,” the Head of Gas at the DPR Abuja office, Engr. Umar Gwandu, said at an illegal outlet in Galadimawa during the inspection.

Some of the illegal plants sealed were Leksherde Gas (Lokogoma), Amaco Gas Limited (Galadimawa), Frank Oil and Gas Ltd (Apo) and Lubran Limited (Lubgas Sunny Valle Estate) while about five operators of the outlets were arrested.

Gwandu said the standard minimum requirements – fire extinguishers, water sprinkler, temperature gauge, pressure and volume gauge – among others were not present in the illegal facilities.

Speaking after the inspection, the Zonal Operations Controller, DPR Abuja zonal office, Engr. Buba Abubakar said: “The reason we went out today was to make sure everybody has permit to operate. If you don’t have permit you should come to the office and with the necessary requirements you will get your permit. We are looking at the safety of the people, their lives and property.”

