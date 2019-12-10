DPR detects 70% illegal gas facilities in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Abeokuta Field Office, says it has commenced mapping of Gas facilities in Ogun State, an exercise which revealed that 70 per cent of gas facilities in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area, an industrial hub of the state, were illegal.

The DPR’s Operations Controller, Abeokuta Field Office, Mrs Muinat Bello-Zagi disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking at the 2nd Annual General Meeting of the office, held in Abeokuta. The programme has as its theme “Safety of Domestic Gas Utilisation’’.

Bello-Zagi lamented the proliferation of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plants in some part of the state, noting that the mapping had demonstrated the capacity of technology to monitor, evaluate DPR procedures, enhance surveillance and enforcement.

She added that the aim of the exercise was to map the geographical spread, facilities concentration, conduct proximity analysis, ensure safety and also guide future approval based on the listed elements.

“The mapping will also serve as useful advocacy tool for the department to engage stakeholders and other relevant agencies in terms of provision of facilities, business opportunities and tax collection,” she said.

She noted that the DPR had directed gas pipeline facility owners to clear their Pipelines Right-of-Way, saying that the department had sanctioned some facilities for encroaching on Gas Pipelines Right-of-Way.

