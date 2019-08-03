DPR boss promises to drive private refinery initiative

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Director of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Ahmad Shakur, has promised to drive the deepening of private refinery initiative in Nigeria by providing the necessary regulatory oversight collaboration with prospective investors.

Head, Public Affairs of the agency, Mr Paul Osu, said in Lagos on Friday that Shakur made the assertion during his pre-commission visit to Niger Delta Petroleum Resources Refinery (NDPR) capacity expansion Train II project at Ogbele, Rivers.

He commended the marginal field operator for its commitment to national development and said that patriotism, professionalism and passion was the driving force behind the success story of the company.

The director enjoined other marginal field operators to follow the example of NDPR in other for the country to attain petroleum product sufficiency.

Shakur, according to a statement by Osu, said that NDPR was granted a licence to operate a 1.0kbd modular diesel stripping plant by DPR in 2012.

He said the approval to construct Authorisation to Construct (ATC) for expansion which would increase refining capacity to 6.0kbd was granted in 2017.

Shakur said the Train II project would produce more diesel, jet fuel, marine diesel etc. (NAN)

