DPO nabbed over murder of girlfriend’s maid in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached Mashi LGA, SP Mallam Garba Talawai has been arrested and detained by the police in connection to the murder of 16 year old pregnant girl, Rabi Abdullahi.

Rabi is a maid to his girlfriend one ‎Sadiya Alhaji Danyaya.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming the incidence, the spokesman of Katsina police command SP Gambo Isah said on Friday at about 12:00hrs, One Abubakar Haruna a Councillor in Mashi LGA reported to the DPO Mashi, SP Mallam Garba Talawai, that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi.

” The DPO and team went and evacuated the corpse to Primary Health Center, Mashi. Later the corpse was identified as that of one Rabi Abdullahi, ‘f’, aged 16 years, of the same address, only for some health staff on duty to identify the corpse as having been brought the previous day dead by the same DPO along with one other policeman yet to be identified inside a motor vehicle,Toyota Carina II, red in colour, claimed to be identified as that of the DPO.” he said

ADVERTISEMENT

” The deceased was later identified as a housemaid to one Sadiya Alhaji Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO. However, the said Sadiya confirmed that she reported to the DPO that the girl was missing since 19 June after she rebuked her for carrying an unwanted pregnancy and for sleeping outside the house.” he said

According to him, ” Preliminary investigation has indicted the DPO for concealment of facts to the possible cause of death of the deceased”.

Already, he said, the Commissioner of Police Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, has directed a thorough, meticulous and comprehensive investigations into the matter.

“Consequently both the DPO and the said girl friend have been arrested and are helping detectives to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased”, he said

Isah said another DPO has since been posted to Mashi as his replacement just as The Commissioner of police, Katsina state Command has assured the Parents of the deceased and indeed the good people of Katsina state that the command will not leave any stone unturned until justice is done in the matter.‎

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App