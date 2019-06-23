DPO, girlfriend arrested over death of housemaid in Katsina State

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) attached to Mashi Local Government, Mr Garba Talawai, and his girlfriend, Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya, over the death of their 16-year-old housemaid.

The command said this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah.

“A councillor in Mashi Local Government, Abubakar Haruna, reported to the DPO, Garba Talawai, that a corpse was seen at a bush path in Mashi.

“The DPO and his team went to the place and evacuated the corpse which was deposited at the Mashi Primary Healthcare Centre.

“Later, the corpse was identified as that of Rabi Abdullahi, 16, a housemaid to one Sadiyya Alhaji Danyaya, a girlfriend of the DPO.

“Some health personnel on duty also identified the corpse as having being brought the previous day to the health facility by the DPO and another policeman,” he said.

He said investigation indicated that the said Sadiyya reported to the DPO that the teenage girl was missing after she rebuked her for getting pregnant.

“Preliminary investigations indicted the DPO for concealment of facts on the possible cause of the death of the deceased,” he said.

The PPRO said the commissioner of police had already directed for a thorough investigation into the matter.

He further said both the DPO and his girlfriend were helping detectives to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of the deceased.

He added that another DPO had already been posted to the area as his replacement. (NAN)

