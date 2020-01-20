  1. Home
Double registration: Court strikes out Natasha Akpoti's suit against Gov. Bello

High Court

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, dismissed a suit filed by Natasha Akpoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP)’s candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election in Kogi, against the Governor, Yahaya Bello, for lacking in locus standi.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the judgement, held that the alleged offence was criminal and not a civil case which could be instituted by an individual.

The judge therefore declared that the plaintiff had no legal right to institute the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Ekwo had, on Dec. 6, 2019, fixed Jan. 20 to deliver a judgment in the suit seeking Gov. Bello’s disqualification over alleged double registration as a voter. (NAN)

