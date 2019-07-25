  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Don’t treat Shi’ites with kid gloves, JIBWIS urges Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t treat Shi’ites with kid gloves, JIBWIS urges Buhari

By Bashir Liman, Jos Published Date
National Chairman Ulama Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir

The Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) has advised President Muhamamdu Buhari to take all the necessary measures in order to prevent alleged violent protests and attacks carried out by the members of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) known as Shi’ites on security personnel and innocent Nigerians.

The group gave the advice on Thursday through its National Chairman Ulama Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir during a Media Chat with Journalists at his office in Jos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group reiterated that as Muslim organization it wouldn’t fold it arms and allow things to escalate.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “It is unfortunate that citizens of a country are taking arms against their police, wanting to attack the national assembly and also saying they would kill the children of the President or even the President himself. We want President Buhari not to treat this issue with kid gloves, he should take necessary measures in making sure that security agencies and all relevant parties dealt with the issue of Shi’ites squarely.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He urged Senate to screen out any ministerial nominee that has inclination or membership with the Shi’ites group and those calling for breaking up of the country.

“We learnt that among the ministerial nominees, there is also a member of the Shi’ite group, and those that are agitating for the break off of Nigeria, those nominees shouldn’t be confirmed,” he concluded.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.