Don’t throw away your womanhood for gratification – NYSC DG to female corpers

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), Brig.General Ibrahim Shuaibu, has advised female corps members to honour themselves by not throwing away their dignity and womanhood for common gratifications.

Shuaibu gave the advice at the weekend while addressing the corps members at the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp at Wannune in Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State to mark his ongoing inspection tour of NYSC camps nationwide.

He also admonished the fresh graduates at the camp to shun all forms of indiscipline and corruption, warning them against being susceptible to any form of inducement in the course of discharging their national assignments.

”One who gives bribe and he that receives a bribe are both guilty of corruption,” he said.

The Director General further called on the 2019 Batch B stream 1 corps members deployed to Benue state to be of good conduct during and after their service year.

Highlight of the NYSC’s boss visit was an interactive section with the state Coordinator, Shicha Simon Joshua and camp officials as he he encouraged them to regard corps members as their own children by treating them kindly.

Shuaibu stressed that majority of the corps members are from honourable homes and therefore deserves some measures of respect and dignity.

The NYSC boss had earlier inspected some facilities on camp such as the toilets, kitchen and hostels.

