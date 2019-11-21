Don’t reopen borders, Senator Adamu tells Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Adamu Abdullahi (APC, Nasarawa West) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to sustain the land border closure, saying opening it will be a disservice to the nation.

Addressing reporters in Abuja yesterday, Adamu tagged those complaining about the border closure smugglers and economic sabatours.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, it is the responsibility of government to first think about the country’s survival before considering the impact of the closure on neighbours.

Adamu said the border closure must continue until the unbridled appetite for foreign consumption was brought to control.

He said with what Nigeria experienced over the years, without stringent measures, no magic could move the economy to the next level.

‘’Our neighbouring countries have become gateways and transit routes for all manners of commodities ranging from automobiles to foodstuffs such as rice, corns, sorghum, palm oil, tomatoes, eggs and dairy products.”

Related

Prostate ENLARGEMENT?

Don't Let Your PROSTATE Frustrate You! Here's A Better NATURAL Way To Shrink Your Prostate Enlargement! -No Surgery, -No Drugs. Shrink To Normal In Just 15 Days!

Normalize Your Urination And Erection! Just Click To Get It Now!

Download Daily Trust News App