Don’t reject NYSC members on any account – Tambuwal tells employers

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has called on all employers in the state not to reject any National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

“To all corps employers, on no account should any corps member be rejected,” Tambuwal stressed.

He made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch C, Stream 2 Orientation exercise for Corps members deployed to Sokoto.

“No nation survives without harnessing the potentials and resourcefulness of its teeming youths,” he asserted. “That is why the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme has remained one of the veritable tools used to positively affect lives at various sectors of the nation.”

The Sokoto state governor, who was represented by Deputy Governor Mannir Dan’iya, urged the corps member to direct their minds towards leaving indelible marks in the sands of time in the state.

“Identify the problems of your host community, translate them into challenges and proffer solutions to them. We are ready to support your endeavours at all times,” he stated

Also, the Acting Chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Abdullahi Maishanu, Maishanu enjoined the corps members to contribute towards tackling corruption, drug abuse and other social vices in the country.

