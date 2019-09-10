  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Don’t reject corps members, FCT minister begs MDAs, others
ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t reject corps members, FCT minister begs MDAs, others

By Maureen Onochie Published Date
Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Tijjani

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Tijjani, has appealed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as private organisations to accept corps members posted to them.

Speaking yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch B stream II orientation course in Abuja, she urged employers to look at the corps members with human face and accept them in their organisations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She asked them to give the corps members the opportunity to work and serve the nation.

She also urged the corps members to accept their postings and engage in constructive and creative endeavours that would make them self-employed.

NYSC coordinator in the FCT, Walidda Siddique Isa, said she was confident that the corps members had understood the relevance of teamwork, diligence and commitment as the key to success.

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.