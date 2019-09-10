Don’t reject corps members, FCT minister begs MDAs, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Dr Ramatu Tijjani, has appealed to Ministries, Departments and Agencies as well as private organisations to accept corps members posted to them.

Speaking yesterday during the closing ceremony of the 2019 batch B stream II orientation course in Abuja, she urged employers to look at the corps members with human face and accept them in their organisations.

She asked them to give the corps members the opportunity to work and serve the nation.

She also urged the corps members to accept their postings and engage in constructive and creative endeavours that would make them self-employed.

NYSC coordinator in the FCT, Walidda Siddique Isa, said she was confident that the corps members had understood the relevance of teamwork, diligence and commitment as the key to success.

