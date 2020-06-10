‘Don’t politicise security issues,’ Tambuwal cautions

ADVERTISEMENT

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal Wednesday stressed the need for people to avoid politicising security issues in the state, saying “If the bandits attack any community they do not distinguish between PDP and APC members. They attack anybody they meet.”

He cautioned that security, health and other development issues should not be politicised for common good.

Tambuwal stated this at the State Advisory Security Council (SASC) meeting held at the palace of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Saad Abubakar.

He described security issue as a serious one that affects the lives and property of everyone.

“Nothing, including worship is possible if there is insecurity,” he pointed out.

The Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Saad Abubakar noted with concern the level of insecurity in parts of the state and lauded security operatives for their efforts in tackling the situation.

He assured that traditional leaders would continue to play their statutory roles just as he urged citizens to pray fervently over the situation.

The royal father noted the SASC as a high profile security meeting intended to collate opinions and views from an extensive consultation with stakeholders

“Our position is to inform the security agents about happenings. They in turn will then work to contain the situation.

“All of us should buckle up and take measures that would ensure that this problem is tackled” he urged.

He added that “This isn’t about poverty. Relatively, we are better off than many countries. All we need to do is to do what is desirable and proper.”

The Sultan urged people of the state on provision of information to security agents.

“It is unfortunate that those who should inform security agents about problems in their areas are scared for their lives. But now everyone should be brave and come out with information about the bandits and their activities.”

The state Commissioner for Security and Career Matters, Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) who recalled that the state government had brokered peace with some of the bandits, said they have resurfaced in parts of Sabon Birni, Isa, Rabah, Tureta, Kebbe and Goronyo local government areas of the state.

The development, he added is raising further concerns.

He however said the issue of security was not government’s responsibility alone.

