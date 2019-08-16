Don’t play with pilgrims, NAHCON warns tour operators

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has advised private tour operators to provide excellent services to pilgrims who use their platforms to fulfill one of the key pillars of Islam.

Commissioner of Operations, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh, gave the advice when he led a high powered delegation to pay a courtesy visit to pilgrims of private tour operators in Mina.

The delegation included the commission’s representative to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr Aliyu Tanko; the South-west representative in the commission, Imam Fuad Adeyemi; and the Assistant Director, Information and Publication, Hajiya Fatima Mustapha among others.

Alhaji Saleh, who said the team had to express goodwill messages to the guests of Allah as all pilgrims were under the care of NAHCON, said the visit provided an opportunity to learn from one another in order to achieve a comfortable Hajj in spite of the challenges.

He said that the commission was also concerned about their welfare and security.

On the complaints from the pilgrims over feeding and accommodation, the commissioner of operations said NAHCON would consider their suggestions to improve the monitoring mechanisms.

Alhaji Saleh said since the private tour operators chose the caterers, they could abandon those who violated the agreement reached on feeding.

He said, “It is in the interest of private tour operators to check themselves into business. They should monitor the caterers. If you play with the pilgrims, you are playing with your profitability.”

“NAHCON has established penalties in case of default. But we also have obligations to tour operators. However, we have collective responsibility toward the welfare of the pilgrims.”

In his remarks, Imam Adeyemi, assured the pilgrims that their complaints would be looked into.

He, however, greeted them for exercising patience and prayed for a safe return to Nigeria.

The pilgrims from the private tour operators had earlier complained about inadequate meal and poor ventilation.

