Don’t place congratulatory adverts in newspapers to celebrate my 55th birthday – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has asked his friends, families, professional colleagues and political associates not to place any congratulatory advertisement in newspapers to celebrate his forthcoming birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, who turns 55 years today, June 25, 2020, said the best birthday gift anyone could give him at this period was to identify those at the bottom of the pyramid wherever they reside and lift them up by putting smiles on their faces.

“That way, you would have lifted my heart too,” he said.

The governor, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, pointed out there was no plan for any form of celebration to mark his birthday, saying, he would rather out to continue his tradition of reaching out and sharing love with the needy in the society.

“I believe that an occasion of one’s birthday, especially a milestone such as the age of 55, should be a day to reflect on one’s purpose of existence in life, which is to serve humanity. Apart from the outreach, the Governor is scheduled to spend the better part of the day attending to many important state matters,” the statement reads.

