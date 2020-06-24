Don’t place adverts to celebrate my birthday — Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has asked his friends, families, professional colleagues and political associates not to place any congratulatory advertisement in newspapers to celebrate his forthcoming birthday.

Sanwo-Olu who would turn 55 years on Thursday, June 25, 2020, said the best birthday gift anyone would give him at this period is to identify those at the bottom of the pyramid wherever they reside, lift them up by putting smiles on their faces.

“That way, you would have lifted my heart too,” he said.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, pointed out that, there was no plan for any form of celebration to mark his birthday; saying, he wishes to continue his tradition of reaching out and sharing love with the needy in the society.

“I believe that an occasion of one’s birthday, especially a milestone such as the age of 55, should be a day to reflect on one’s purpose of existence in life, which is to serve the humanity.

“Apart from the outreach, the Governor is scheduled to spend the better part of the day to attend to many important State matters,” the statement read.

He, therefore, thanked his numerous supporters and well-wishers, who may have planned to celebrate with him in one way or another as he turns 55, advising them to use same resources to touch the lives of the most vulnerable people in their spheres of influence.

