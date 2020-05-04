Don’t panic over sound of firearms, Army tells Kaduna, Kano residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army, Monday, urged residents of some towns in Kaduna and Kano States not to panic over sounds of firearms that would be used during a joint training exercise of its cadets and recruits.

A statement by Assistant Director, Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, Captain Audu Arigu, said Short Service Cadets of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) and 79th Regular Recruit Intake would begin the joint training exercise code named ‘Exercise Kun Gama’ from Wednesday, May 6 to Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Captain Arigu explained that the Falgore Base Camp along Tudun Wada-Falgore-Saminaka Road would be the venue for the exercise; urging residents of Tudun Wada and Falgore to remain calm upon hearing sound of heavy firearms.

Also, according to him, residents of Kwanar Dangora and Dakatsalle in Kano State are to go about their normal businesses without any form of panic, but “should steer clear of the exercise area.”

The statement further explained that safety precautions have been put in place for a hitch free exercise.

