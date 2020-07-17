Don’t hijack FG’s 774,000 jobs, politicians warned

  1. Home
By Mohammed Ibrahim Yaba, Kaduna 

The Awareness for Good Leadership, Peace and Development has warned politicians against hijacking the 774,000 jobs under the Special Public Works Programme (SPW) of the Federal Government.

The National President of the group, Comrade Abdullahi Aliyu Katsina, told our correspondent in Kaduna that the project meant to end poverty among ordinary Nigerians should be fully implemented to benefit the poor.

Com. Katsina suggested that hunters and vigilantes should be recruited in the programme, especially in the North West, to tackle the security challenge facing the region.

He said, “The project was introduced by the Federal Government to tackle unemployment among youths, and if the politicians will produce names of hunters and vigilantes, it will be better, but recruiting only their political loyalists will be rejected by us.”

