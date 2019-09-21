Don’t hide fleeing Boko Haram terrorists, Army warns Yobe, Borno residents

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army has warned residents of Yobe and Borno states against hiding Boko Haram fugitives who escaped to take refuge in the two states.

Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Ado Isa, gave the warning in a press statement made available to Daily Trust on Saturday.

He said that information reaching Headquarters of Theatre Command OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE had indicated that some surviving criminals, after an unrelenting onslaught on BHT/ISWAP hideouts along Lake Chad region and Borno, were seeking refuge in the homes of unscrupulous individuals in some parts of the states.

“These fugitives have been escaping and taking refuge in the residence of some persons in Maiduguri, Damboa, Gajiram, Monguno, Damasak, Biu, Gwoza Dikwa, Benisheikh, Ngamdu, Bama, Gamboru, Konduga, Gajigana and other smaller towns all in Borno State.

“Others, have also ran to Damaturu, Gujba, Buni Yadi, Buni Gari, Gashua, Kanamma, Yususufari, Goniri and Kukareta towns in Yobe State, among others.

“While we are making concerted efforts to trace and fish out the fleeing criminals, it is important to inform and warn all those harbouring the fleeing fugitives to report or hand them to the troops of OPERATION LAFIYA DOLE immediately. Failure to do that would attract severe consequences.

“The Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE wish to enjoin all well meaning Nigerians, especially those residing in aforementioned areas, to report any suspicious and strange faces in their communities,” the statement read.

The statement also enjoined the public to report such suspicious persons through, “Our ireport platform on www.army.mil.ng or our toll free short code 193 (using any network), or any of the following special phone numbers dedicated for reporting BHT/ISWAP activities: +2347017222225, +2348077444303, +2348099900131 and

+2349060005290.”

