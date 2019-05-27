Don’t delay in constituting new cabinet, Nigerians in Diaspora urge Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerians living in the Diaspora under the aegis of Buhari Diaspora Support Organisation (BDSO) have urged him not to delay in the constitution of a new cabinet.

They expressed happiness that the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity in Nigeria.

BDSO, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Mr. Charles Efe Sylvester, in a congratulatory message to the president on his inauguration, said that having started on a very sound footing in his first term, they have no doubt that the president will continue and improve on his good works.

The statement said, ” We have observed keenly the remarkable progress recorded by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration in Nigeria and particularly the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to better the lives of Nigerians.”

”We have noted the progress recorded in all spheres of human endeavour – economy, security, human capital development, education, women and youth empowerment and we have no doubt that the first term was just a stepping stone to more things to come.”

“Mr President as you are being inaugurated for a second we have no doubt that you will consolidate on these accomplishments and leave Nigeria a better place than you met it.

The organization urged the president to assemble a good team that will assist him in actualising these noble objectives of taking Nigerians to the next level.

They said Nigerians are aware that some politicians may be supporting some criminal activities in other to destabilise the government, but they call on all Nigerians to unite and support President Buhari to led us to the greatness that we desire and deserve.

