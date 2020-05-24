Don’t cut workers’ salaries – NLC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has cautioned employers of labour against arbitrary cuts in workers’ salaries or depriving them of their means of livelihood.

Labour also urged government at all levels and employers to lessen the burden on workers by ensuring job security, income and livelihood.

NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, in his goodwill message to Muslims, appreciated them for praying for Nigeria during this year’s Ramadan, especially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stressing the need to rise to the challenges thrown up by the pandemic, he said, “We must take personal responsibilities for our own health, especially through abiding by extant public health regulations.

“As we navigate our way through the COVID-19 cauldron, we urge all Nigerians to intensify prayers for national peace and safety.”

