Don’t be afraid to stand alone – Mojúbàolú Olúfúnké Okome

ADVERTISEMENT

Mojúbàolú Olúfúnké Okome is a Professor of Political Science at Brooklyn College, City University of New York USA. She will be 62-years-old this year. Her late father, Matthew Odusanya Odulaja was from Ogun State, and her late mother, Sarah Segilola Odulaja from Oyo State.

She originally had five siblings but two passed on and now has three siblings, all sisters. She has two children, one in his late 30s and the other in his twenties. She has been married for 39 years.

Her husband is a doctor of Physiotherapy. The Professor of Political Science, African and Women’s Studies at Brooklyn College, a Fulbright scholar, a prolific author, a speaker, and activist shares her story with Tambari.

Educational background

I had my primary school at Anglican Girls Primary School, Surulere, Lagos from 1964-70. Secondary Schools, Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Yaba, Lagos from 1970-74 and Methodist Girls’ High School, Yaba, Lagos (Higher School) from 1974-76. I went to the University of Ibadan, Oyo State had my BSc Hons in Political Science from 1976-1979. Had my Masters at Long Island University, Brooklyn, NY USA (M.A. Political Science) from 1981-82. Had my PhD at Columbia University, NY, USA (PhD Political Science, Concentration: International Relations/International Political Economy. Regional Specialization: Africa) from 1982-1996.

Career background

I am presently a Professor of Political Science and Women’s Studies at Brooklyn College, CUNY, from 8/06. Women’s Studies Program Director, Brooklyn College, CUNY, 8/06-8/08. Associate Professor and Deputy Chairperson for Graduate Studies, Department of Political Science, Brooklyn College, CUNY 8/03 to 8/0. Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Brooklyn College, CUNY 9/02 to 7/06. Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, Brooklyn College, CUNY 9/01 to 9/02. Assistant Professor, Department of African and African American Studies, Fordham University, Bronx, N.Y. academic year. 8/97 to 8/01. On leave 2000/2001. Taught History at Orile Grammar School, Agege. 1980-1981. During my NYSC I taught English and History at a secondary school in Evboeghae, Edo State (then Bendel State) from 1979-1980.

My growing up years

Idyllic. I grew up in Lagos—Idioro, Alakara, and later, Agege. I was mischievous, troublesome, headstrong and opinionated, and I read voraciously. My parents were educators. They were strong Christians who raised us to embrace Christian values and to inculcate them into our daily lives. Their mantra was that one should pray without ceasing, and this was so strong a philosophy that we almost lived in the Church. I rebelled against the immersion in Church once I left home to go to the University, and never went to Church as a student at the University of Ibadan. I didn’t return to Church until 1983, after the birth of my first son.

My late father was a headmaster, and my late mother, a teacher. Although I had only 5 siblings, there were always many more children in our household. My parents’ reputation as disciplinarians ensured that many people wanted their children to live with us. It was also always a full house that welcomed people from all walks of life and was always hospitable, charitable and supportive to others, particularly those less fortunate than us. I have a huge extended family and the house was always busy, with many interesting conversations and discussions. My parents encouraged us to read extensively, and my father wanted us all to excel in Mathematics, in which he was especially gifted. His nickname was Odus Mathematics. I failed to like or excel in Maths, which was a huge disappointment for him. I also argued with him and everybody, which was considered rude and unacceptable, particularly for the child of strict disciplinarians, so, I was punished a lot. The love for education and dedication to excellence was nurtured in all of us and my parents also were egalitarian in their approach to childrearing, so, no task was reserved for us by gender. Everybody did everything. Although we had people who were hired to help out in the house, everyone did almost the same amount of work, and each of the helpers also learned a trade and when they graduated, were given the tools to enable them to pursue the trade. My parents also engaged in a lot of philanthropy, even though they had very modest earnings from teaching. My mother was the classic Proverbs 31 woman. I learned from her, how to be prayerful, hard-working, purposeful, prudent, tenacious, unafraid to speak truth to power. I learned from my father, basically the same things, and from both of them, how to be selective about the company I keep, independent and honest.

Life lessons over the years

My parents were right. I have learned to be comfortable with solitude, which is different from loneliness. This means I like my own company and have no use for too many friends. I always speak truth to power regardless of consequences. Hard work is important, as is a purposeful life that strives to connect spirituality with civic engagement and socially conscious action. It is important to speak out when one sees injustice and to be on the side of the oppressed and not the powerful. It is important to know that no matter how much one knows, there’s still a lot to learn. It’s important to be empathetic, generous, and tenacious in seeking justice and equity. I’ve learned that it’s better to embrace hard work rather than depend on connections to get ahead. It’s okay for the world not to notice and/or reward one’s hard work. One should keep doing the best one can. This is a reward in itself. Standing alone and trusting in God are sufficient to produce good results, although it might take a long time. By standing alone during adversity, once the breakthrough comes, you are better off because you don’t owe people favours for which they might demand a quid pro quo.

My aspirations growing up

I wanted to be a writer.

Fond childhood memories I miss

The innocence of having great trust in people and belief in human nature. The hopefulness that Nigeria would become a true giant in the African continent. (I was a serious child who read too much).

Challenges in career and life generally

Dealing with racism, sexism and xenophobia. I have lived, studied, and worked in the US for 39 years. It has been extremely challenging and even brutal at times, to face off against constant attempts to dehumanize, marginalize and otherize me and people who look like me—Black people of African descent. Surviving the attempts to subvert my success has taken a tremendous toll on my health but I thank God that I’m still standing.

My most cherished gift

My children. They are gifts from God.

How I meet my husband

I met him at the University of Ibadan in my first year. He was in his third year and he was friends with my roommate, who had met him in London the previous summer. He’s a cousin to my roommate’s boyfriend. My husband and I became friends because he was persistent in his insistence that he wanted a relationship with him. His gentleness and persistence, as well as patience, endeared him to me.

My most cherished attribute of his

Patience, persistence and he is a great father to our children.

My motherhood joys

My children are brilliant, loving, kind, generous, and sensible. They have never given me any anxieties. I never had to wake them up to go to school, and never had any reason not to be proud of them.

My kind of music

Naija gospel, especially those in Yoruba

First and last app I check for the day

Twitter

My favourite fashion items

Although I like to dress well, I don’t give much thought to fashion.

What I wouldn’t be caught wearing

Ill-fitting clothes

My best travel destination

African nature preserves

How I relax

I don’t

Best food

Moin-Moin

My favourite fashion designer

DaVinci (Uche) who’s based in Lagos

Mum’s advice that has stuck with me till date

Work hard. Don’t be afraid to stand alone. Make sure you’re doing the right thing, live in God’s will and people will join you where you are.

My favourite sport, colour and weather

No favourite sport. No favourite colour. Temperate weather that’s neither too hot nor too cold.

My favourite day of the week

Friday. I don’t teach on Fridays and can regroup, replenish and plan for the next week. However, for this same reason, I also end up being at conferences/seminars/meetings on Fridays.

My favourite book

I have many favourite books including Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s ‘Decolonising the Mind’; Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’; Frantz Fanon’s ‘Wretched of the Earth’

My beauty routine

Nothing in particular. However, I have the occasional massage. I also use a moisturizer, shea butter that is produced in Oyo State, which I mix with olive oil and essential oils.

Looking back at life, what would you tell a younger you?

Don’t be too trusting. People are fickle.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App