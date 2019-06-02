Don’t attack President Buhari, Kumuyi tells Christians

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, on Sunday, urged Christians not to attack President Muhammadu Buhari through any means.

Kumuyi, who gave the admonition during his sermon at the Deeper Life Bible Church, Headquarters, Gbagada, in Lagos, said that real Christians must obey constituted authorities and shun violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delivering his sermon entitled “The Believers’ Preservation Until the Day of Visitation”, Kumuyi said that Christians were strangers and pilgrims in the world and must be christ-like in their character, conducts and conversations.

Kumuyi, who read from Biblical passage, I Peter 2: 11-25 said that Christians lifestyle must reflect Christ in a civil society, saying that government derives their authority from God.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t attack the President of the country whether in words or in the newspapers or through internet.

“Honour kings; don’t disrespect or dishonour the governors. Don’t disrespect leaders of the community and leaders in the church.

“If we are to honour the governors in the states, how much more the Pastors, ” Kumuyi said.

He said that God wanted Christians to submit to the leadership he had given to them in the Church, community, country and corporate organisations.

The cleric, who stated that the end of life on earth was not the end of existence, urged Christians to always think of the day of reckoning in their character and conduct. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App