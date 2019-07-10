‘Don’t assent to bill to establish Forensic Institute’

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising from its third board meeting for year 2019, the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN) has prayed President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider assenting to the proposed bill to establish Chartered Institute of Forensic Professionals of Nigeria.

The Association in a communique read by its President, Engineer Olumuyiwa A. Ajibola at the end of the meeting hosted by Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply Management of Nigeria (CIPSMN) pointed out the said bill was passed without a public hearing, having gone through the first, second and third readings within three days of seating of the House of Representatives.

According to Ajibola, the bill if passed will have usurpation impact on the rule of law and the constitutional rights of member -bodies of APBN, which among others are already playing the roles that the proposed bill seeks to be-assign.

The Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria is the umbrella association of all recognized and chartered professionals Institutes, Associations and Societies including NSE, ICAN, NMA, CIBN, NBA, CIA, NIPR and NIESV among others.

