Don’t appoint money bag as my successor, Awujale warns

ADVERTISEMENT

The Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland Oba Sikiru Adetona yesterday gave Ijebu kingmakers conditions that must be put into consideration while appointing his successor when he finally joins his ancestors.

The 85-years-old monarch, who ascended the throne of his forefathers 59 years ago, said his would-be successor must not be a money bag who would destroy the achievements Ijebuland has recorded so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

He equally asked them to call on God in order to select a capable successor worthy of building on the records of the Ijebuland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The monarch spoke on Tuesday at Ijebu-Ode during this year’s edition of Ojude Oba, an annual festival which holds second day after Eid el-Kabir.

The Awujale also warned that the process of selecting his successor must not be politicised, and asked Ijebu indigenes to reject selection of “incompetent successor.”

Oba Adetona, who gave the stern warning, said “Nobody knows when I will join my ancestors.”

In his remarks, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, said Ojude Oba festival has become a global tourist attraction in showcasing the cooperation and collaborative tendencies of the rich Yoruba culture.

Abiodun noted that Ojude Oba has metamorphosed from being a homage paying visit to the Awujale of Ijebuland by the Muslim community to “a unifying traditional festival.”

The governor, however, promised that his administration support for the festival towards sustaining and promoting culture and tourism in the state.

The dignitaries at the ceremony included Ogun State Deputy Governor Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the Alaafin of Oyo Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, former governors Olusegun Osoba and Gbenga Daniel, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Senator Biyi Durojaiye, Senator Gbenga Kaka.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App