Donor coordination mandatory for efficiency of aid – FG

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning has stressed the need for coordination of the activities of development partners in Nigeria adding that “it will now be compulsory in order to achieve Aid effectiveness and efficiency.”

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba stated this at the high-level round table on National Donor Coordination held at the Conference hall of the Ministry of Finance, Abuja.

A statement by the Director of Information, Mrs. Victoria Agba-Attah said it was imperative to establish an agreeable process for the coordination and effective management of development assistance in the country adding that Nigeria’s mission is to be at par with international best practices and to achieve a mutual understanding and cooperation with a flexible framework of guidelines.

Agba further said that the ministry is already finalizing the Official Development Assistance (ODA) Policy which seeks to maximize the benefit of international assistance and ensures alignment with national priorities.

He therefore called on donors and partners to update their reports in the Development Assistant Database (DAD) system domiciled in the Ministry and also channel all their interventions through the ministry which is the country’s gateway to development assistance.

The Minister of Finance Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, earlier in her remarks, hinted that government in the coming weeks will set up Donor Coordination Unit (DCU) to be co-chaired by herself and the Minister of State Budget and National Planning.

Responding, the World Bank Country Director, Mr. Rachid Benmessaoud, praised the ministers for the new initiatives and donors’ readiness to collaborate with government to achieve development goals.

