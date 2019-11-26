Don Jazzy unveils new Mavins offices for his 37th birthday

Nigerian record producer and Mavin records boss, Micheal Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy has unveiled a new Mavin’s headquarters and creative studio as he celebrates his 37th birthday.
Don jazzy announced this new achievement on his social media pages by posting videos and pictures of the new offices.
He wrote, “So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces. We are happy to move to our new spaces”
He went on to explain that the Record has grown over the years, which influenced the decision to relocate the business to two separate spaces.
All glory to GOD for making me see another year. GOD has been soooo faithful to me. They say a fool at forty is a fool forever so Turning 37 today makes me feel like Jazzy you have only 3 more years to be a fool o lol 😂 🤦🏽♂. As I get older I strive to make sure #Allisinorder with my business. So In addition to my birthday celebration, we at Mavin are also unveiling our new creative and corporate spaces. We are happy to move to our new spaces. Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos. The new spaces will help us ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans. Thanks for the love and support always. #Mavin #Donjazzy #Afrobeats #Nigeria #Africa #MusicBusiness #HappyBirthday #IDJA #MavinStudios #MavinHq
“Mavin Records has grown over the years on the corporate and creative side which influenced the decision to relocate our business to two separate spaces with the corporate space in Victoria Island, Lagos and the creative studios in Lekki, Lagos.”
Mavin record was first announced in May 2012 by Donjazzy after he and popular music artiste D’banj split from their first label called Mo’Hits record.
Marvin record has since then signed top names in the Nigerian music industry, such as Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Di’Ja, Korede Bello, Johnny Drille, D’Prince, Dr. SID, Ladipoe, DNA, Rema, Crayon and DJ Big N. However, in May 2019 Tiwa savage left Marvin records to join international music group called universal music group.
Don Jazzy says he hopes the new spaces “will help ensure our teams are happier, further boost productivity and creativity as we continue to execute our growth plans.”
