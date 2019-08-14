Don advocates inclusion of physically challenged persons in sports

ADVERTISEMENT

Professor Rabi’u Mohammed of the Department of Physical and Health Education, Bayero University Kano has called on government to create enabling environment for the physically challenged persons in the country so as to be able to realize their potentials and improve their well-being through active engagement in sporting activities.

He argued that “The universal popularity of sports and its physical, social and economic development benefits makes it an ideal tool for fostering the inclusion and well-being of persons with disability.”

He stated this at BUK’s 44th professorial inaugural lecture, themed “Exercise and sports for the atypical persons: A multi-dimensional analysis.

Professor Mohammed lamented that persons with disability often face societal barriers and most times evoke negative perception and discrimination in many societies.

He said, “As a result of stigma associated with disability, persons with disability are generally excluded from education, employment and community life which deprives them of opportunities essential to their social development, health and well-being.”

He described sports as a place “where skills like team work, goal setting, pursuit of excellence in performance and other achievement oriented behaviours necessary for success in work place are developed.

He therefore urged the universities and other tertiary institutions to expand their sporting facilities to accommodate people with different forms of disabilities.

