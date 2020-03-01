Domkat Bali averted genocide during civil war – Gowon

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), yesterday said the loyalty of a former Minister of Defence and member of the defunct Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC), Gen. Domkat Bali (rtd), saved the country the loss of many innocent lives during the nation’s three-year civil war.

Gowon who spoke at the 80th birthday celebration of Gen. Bali in Abuja, said Bali was leading some commands in the South-East and when the war was coming to an end, they ordered cessation of hostilities.

He said this was difficult for the government troops who wanted to win the war, but that the loyalty of Bali and other top military officers made them to obey the command to stand down a planned offensive and end the war.

“By his loyalty, Gen. Bali saved the lives of many soldiers and several other innocent lives from being killed,” Gowon said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The special guest of honour, President Muhammadu Buhari, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said Gen. Bali, since their first meeting till when he retired in 1990 remains a man of honour.

He commended Bali for his selfless service as the pioneer commandant, Command and Staff College, Jaji and as a former chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff, among others.

“You have truly served our dear nation selflessly and passionately and you truly deserve to be celebrated at 80,” Buhari said.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, said the life of Bali was that of a legacy worthy of emulation, adding that the over 30 years of his service would continue to be celebrated.

In his keynote address, a former Minister of External Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, urged Nigerians to celebrate issues that unite the country rather than divisive ones.

He called for a re-think on the nation’s leadership and political structure, saying, the United States and other developed nations engaged in periodic restructuring as the need arises.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App