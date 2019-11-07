Dominic Iorfa’s mother to be buried Nov 9

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains of Mama Saaveamo Mtem Yua, the mother of a former Nigerian international striker, Dominic Iorfa, will be committed to mother earth on Saturday, November 9 at Tse-Yua Atuugh, Mbakuha, Ushongo LGA of Benue state.

A statement signed by her son, Dominic, indicated that Mama Saaveamo Mtem passed on to be with the Lord on 14th August, 2019 at the age of 85.

The family has slated Thursday, November 7 as first Wake-Keep at Late Inspector Mtem Yua’s family house in Gboko town while the second Wake-Keep will take place on Friday, November 8, just as the final interment is billed for the Saturday at Tse-Yua Atuugh Mbakuha, Ushongo LGA.

Reacting to his mother’s death, Iorfa said “Mama was a great pillar of the family. We are deeply bereaved by her exit but we are confident God in His infinite mercies will grant us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, many stakeholders in the Nigerian football are expected to be in attendance as the former BCC Lions, Abiola Babes, Ranchers Bees, Queens Park Rangers of England and Galatasaray of Turkey striker buries his mother.

