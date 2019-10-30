Domesticate conventions protecting rights of IDPs – Group urges FG

ADVERTISEMENT

A global union of workers in the health and public service sector, The Public Service International (PSI) has called on the Federal Government to ensure speedy passage and domestication of United Nations (UN) Convention and legal framework which ensures protection of rights of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

PSI Regional Secretary for Africa and Arab Region, Comrade Sani Baba, made the call in Abuja during a walk organised as part of the National Day in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the Kampala convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

He explained that the road walk which kicked off at the Federal secretariat to millennium park in Abuja was to sensitise the public on plight of IDPs and the need to protect their rights.

The two-day event was organised by the PSI and the National Commission for Refugees, Migration and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFMRI).

Comrade Baba said IDPs in the country like every other citizen have rights to basic healthcare, education and public services. He however, said currently, most IDP camps lack facilities to ensure that displaced persons enjoy quality access to public services.

“If you go to the IDP camps, most of them are finding it really hard to survive. Most of them are used to farming and now they do not have sufficient land to farm, even when they want to buy, they don’t get it. If you go to the camps, they don’t have access to health facilities, electricity. Even the place they stay is not healthy for them and their children. And most importantly, education. If you go to some of these camps, the education facilities are nothing to write home about.” He said.

On that regard, he urged the National Assembly to ensure quick passage of the legal frameworks that ensure protection of IDPs.

Speaking, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the human rights of IDPs, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary said though Nigeria is doing it best for IDPs, but there is still much to be done.

She said there is need for the IDPs themselves to be encouraged to take part in projects that affect them.

She said, “my advocacy worldwide is to encourage the participation of IDPs in decisions that affects them.”

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App