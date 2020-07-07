‘Domesticate Child Right Act to check rising rape cases in Katsina’

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Sadiq Mahuta, has chided the state assembly for their continuous and unnecessary delay towards domesticating the Child Right Act in the state.

Speaking at a one day stakeholders’ meeting on rape and other sexual assaults on society, Mahuta said it was unfortunate that the act which was sent as a bill to the state assembly was being toyed with and not giving the needed attention it desired.

According to him, a committee he chaired had worked on the bill for over six months in the with all the relevant stakeholders and reached a true position which was sent to the assembly as an executive bill.

He said the bill when passed will protect the child against all societal vices saying that it was a comprehensive document that will take care of all things against the child.

In her remarks, the wife of the state governor Hadiza Masari said she was worried over the rising cases of rape in the state and urged all to play their role in addressing the challenge.

