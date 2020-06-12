Domestic investors account for 60% of market activities – Onyema

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr. Oscar Onyema, has disclosed that the nation’s capital market is currently dominated by 60 percent domestic investors while foreign investors account for the balance.

Speaking at the webinar titled, “Capital Markets in a Pandemic”, Oscar said the dwindling crude oil prices and coronavirus pandemic had led to substantial divestments by foreign investors.

He said the situation exerted significant pressure on the capital market volatility, stressing that the bourse management’s sustainability initiative has played a critical role at domestic participation.

The industry chief hinted that the NSE remote trading and engagement of market stakeholders was yielding results, with increase domestic investors participation and federal/ state governments’ decision to access bonds on the capital market.

He said: “We have seen domestic players coming into the capital market in the context of foreign players doing flight to safety.

“Over 60 per cent participation in market activities are currently domestic players which is a major departure from the last four years where we show 50-50 per cent in terms of market participation by domestic and foreign players.

“During the lockdown, we kept the capital market open. We immediately activated business continuity plans and luckily for us, the evolution of technology and digitalization at all capital markets globally started before the pandemic. We were able to quickly flip the switch and go completely remote.

“We were reaching out to our dealing member firms electronically and supporting corporations that are listed on the Exchange and putting out market moving information.

“We engaged with policy makers and regulators to provide various palliatives and accommodations for market players to continue to drive liquidity in the market. What we have seen as a result is that there has been a significant increase in activities in the capital market at secondary level, driven by domestic players”, the investment expert added.

