Dokubo tasks N/Delta ex-militants’ leaders on Amnesty Programme

Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof. Charles Dokubo, yesterday called on leaders of the Niger Delta ex-agitators to work towards the success of the programme for the benefit of the people of the region.
Speaking in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, at a meeting with 97 leaders of ex-agitators in phase two of the programme, Dokubo warned that the daunting challenges confronting Niger Delta would not abate until leaders of the region, including leaders of the ex-agitators, reflect on their background and addressed the issues. Dokubo, according to a statement by his spokesman, Murphy Ganagana, stressed the need for the leaders of ex-agitators to key into the objectives the programme was to achieve with unity of purpose for a better Niger Delta.
He noted that the meeting was to forge a better understating with leaders of ex-agitators in the Niger Delta towards deepening peace in the region.
Dokubo said: “The Amnesty Programme is more than 10 years now and the objective of the programme is mainly two things; to maintain peace and security in the Niger Delta and enhance human capital development in the region.