Dokpesi, 7 family members test positive for COVID-19

Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of Daar Communications, his daughter-in-law, and six other members of his family have tested positive for coronavirus.

The ait.live, reports that Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) conducted the test on the Dokpesi family on Friday and the eight affected family members including the AIT boss have been conveyed to the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada for treatment.

This is coming three days after his son and Chairman of the board of the company, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, also tested positive for the virus.

Chief Dokpesi who spoke to journalists shortly after his arrival at the hospital, said, “I am quite okay. I feel very well.”

Health authorities in the FCT had already fumigated DAAR Communications Headquarters at Asokoro District of Abuja.

