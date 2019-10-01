Doha mishap: Kofar-Soro wants Okagbare investigated

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Katsina State Director of Sports, Alhaji Aliyu Kofar-Soro has called on the Minister of sports Sunday Dare to investigate Blessing Okagbare’s latest disqualification at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Doha.

Blessing Okagbare was yesterday disqualified from the 200 meters for a second time.

First because of a mix-up by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, AFN, who entered her name for the 100 meters which she didn’t intend to run, she was initially disqualified from the 200m after she failed to show up for the 100meters race.

However, after an appeal by the AFN, she along with compatriot Divine Oduduru who suffered similar fate was reinstated to run the 200meters.

Unfortunately, during the 200m race proper, Okagbare was disqualified for stepping out of her lane.

It will be recalled that in August, she was disqualified in the 100meters semi-final of the All Africa Games in Morocco after a false start.

Kofar-Soro therefore wants the athlete to be investigated for possible sabotage.

“I am suspecting foul play. I think this is a deliberate act to embarrass Nigeria. At Blessing Okagbare’s level, she knows the consequences of stepping out of her lane.

“At the All Africa Games in Morocco, she was disqualified because of false start. This time it is as ridiculous as stepping out of her lane.

“We all know she is at loggerheads with authorities so I want her to be investigated. Maybe she is deliberating embarrassing the country,” said Kofar-Soro.

