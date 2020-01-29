Breaking News
Doguwa, five others sworn in today, returns as House Majority leader

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu & Balarabe Alkassim Published Date
Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa

The member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been sworn in alongside five other members today.

He was sworn in alongside Munnir Babba Dan’Agundi (APC,Kano), Ogbonna Alex (PDP, Cross Rivers), Datti Ali Yako (PDP,Kano), Miriam Onuoha (APC, IMO) and Auwal Muhammad Jatau (PDP, Bauchi).

The members sworn-in either retained their seats or defeated the incumbents during the re-election held last week.

Doguwa , who was the House Majority Leader before the annulment of his election in 2019, was also returned to his former position.

 

Details later…

