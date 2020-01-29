Doguwa, five others sworn in today, returns as House Majority leader

ADVERTISEMENT

The member representing Doguwa/Tudun Wada federal constituency, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, has been sworn in alongside five other members today.

He was sworn in alongside Munnir Babba Dan’Agundi (APC,Kano), Ogbonna Alex (PDP, Cross Rivers), Datti Ali Yako (PDP,Kano), Miriam Onuoha (APC, IMO) and Auwal Muhammad Jatau (PDP, Bauchi).

The members sworn-in either retained their seats or defeated the incumbents during the re-election held last week.

Doguwa , who was the House Majority Leader before the annulment of his election in 2019, was also returned to his former position.

Details later…

