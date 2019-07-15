Does the President know you?

ADVERTISEMENT

Two positive developments brightened the horizon last week as Nigerians continued to wonder how much longer they would have to wait for the president to unveil his ministerial team. First, the Nigerian Senate gave an indication that, going forward, it would take its job as the senior legislative house in the country seriously. And then, President Buhari directed that the new Nigerian international passport should henceforth be produced locally.

The red chamber was outraged by the alleged murder of the Deputy Director-General of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, Elizabeth Ndubusi-Chukwu, who had gone to South Africa for a conference of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) and initially was suspected to have died of cardiac arrest. She was found dead in one of the rooms at the Emperors Palace Hotel and Convention Centre, on June 13, 2019, where she lodged.

However, an autopsy report released on June 20, 2019, by South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs indicated that the death was unnatural and was suspected to be murder due to strangulation. Her death brought the number of Nigerians murdered in South Africa in three and half years to 127. The Senate asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the death and also issue a travel alert warning Nigerians going to South Africa about the potential dangers they faced.

Senate President Lawan poured oil on tempestuous waters as some of his colleagues thought the development was bad enough to call for a diplomatic face-off with South Africa. Lawan said, “I agree completely with our colleagues who said that South African businesses in Nigeria flourish more than any other businesses in this country and South Africans are so very well protected…. Nigeria was a frontline country or considered to be one even though we are far away in the coast of Africa…. The relationship between our two countries must be based on mutual respect and understanding.”

As we wait to see if that killing would be the end of all such killings in South Africa, news came that President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Nigerian Security Printing & Minting Company (NSPMC) to take over the production of all Nigerian E-passports and related documentation. With that directive, all existing memoranda of understanding and contracts on printing signed with other companies will not be renewed. Cheering news! I have long advocated a ‘Buy Nigeria’ policy in which all our printing needs are met locally. Most of the billions expended producing materials for the last election went to foreign companies. What kind of country prints its international passport abroad when it has some of the best printers on the continent within its borders? What manner of country produces crude oil and imports refined petroleum?

Corruption is not just about stealing raw cash. It also includes sourcing from other lands what could easily be procured locally. I hope that presidential directive will be applied to all sectors to stem the insane importation binge afflicting many government ministries and parastatals.

Meanwhile we are still waiting for the president’s ministerial list. I didn’t know what to make of the president’s declaration at his maiden meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly that only tested and capable hands he could vouch for, will make his ministerial list. We had thought that was the deal all along. But the president revealed that the last time around, some persons he didn’t quite know found their way into his cabinet. He said things would be different this time around although he acknowledged that he was under intense pressure to constitute the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

His words:“Many at this dinner meeting are saying they want to see the list of the proposed cabinet so that they can go on leave peacefully. I’m very much aware about it; I’m under tremendous pressure on it. But the last cabinet which I headed, most of them, majority of them, I didn’t know them. I had to accept the names and recommendations from the party and other individuals. I worked with them for three and half years at least… But this time around I’m going to be quite me — me, in the sense that I will pick people I personally know”.

So, I ask all prospective nominees and professional fixers, does the president know you?

As a patriot who wants the best for his country, it is my considered opinion that the president cannot possibly know all the good people that can help his administration. All over the capitalist world, recommendations are usually made by the party, friends of the incumbent, the media, the bureaucracy, polipreneurs (businessman hiding behind politicians to make big money through undeserved contracts) and even the security agencies. Of course, the final decision on who makes the list is the president’s, and no one can deny him that.

The point here is that there are credible Nigerians who can add value to the president’s administration outside the range of his radar. There are good people outside party politics or even outside the ruling party.

Last March, at a victory party hosted by his wife, the president pledged not to disappoint the nation with his choice of ministers and key operatives. He hinted that it would be a mix of old and young. He said they would be men and women of integrity. I naively thought one or two of the more cerebral presidential candidates in the last elections would make the cut.

The task at hand calls for the best, regardless of whether the president personally knows them or not. The net must be cast wide, more so in a country of 200 million citizens. My tuppence, Mr. President.

