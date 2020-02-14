Doctors to embark on nationwide strike over NUC’s PhD directive

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical and Dental Consultant’s Association of Nigeria (MDCAN), says its members will pull out from all Teaching Hospitals in the country if the National University Commission (NUC), fails to withdraw the circular issued to Nigerian Universities that all medical doctors lecturing in the universities and medical colleges must possess PhD certificates before they would be allowed to lecture.

The NUC had on December 24, last year issued a circular directing all University Vice Chancellors and Registrars, National Postgraduate Medical College not to allow doctors who were not PhD holders to lecture in the universities, a decision that was vehemently faulted by the doctors.

In their resolve to take a final stand on the NUC’s decision, the association through its National President, Prof. Kenneth Ozoilo said the group had on January 31, issued 24-day ultimatum for the NUC to withdraw its earlier decision, else it will ask its members to stay away from all hospitals across the country, citing that the ultimatum is expiring in the next 10 days.

Ozoilo, a consultant at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), made the disclosure on Friday during a press conference held in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

According to the group, PhD certificate though relevant but “doesn’t add value to any kind of treatment” adding that for a PhD holder to lecture efficiently, they have to be trained and get practical experience from the field.

MDCAN which described the NUC’s decision as punitive and acting in error, noted however that having fellowship acquired through residency was more vigorous which could be equated with PhD certificate, explaining that “residency training is purposeful while PhD is cosmetics.”

The group however frowned at NUC’s refusal to respond to the series of letters sent to it with a view to restrategise it’s position, nothing that doctors were not into any squabble with the commission but rather an appeal to maintain the status quo.

