Doctors’ strike: FG releases N4.5bn to 31 hospitals

The Federal Government says it has released the sum of N4.5 billion to 31 teaching and special hospitals across the country.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, disclosed this on Friday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the ongoing industrial action embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

Ngige, who addressed State House reporters in the company of the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, and the Minister of State, Labour, Festus Keyamo, said the payment was for the arrears of April and May hazard and inducement allowances.

He said the allowances for June would also be paid.

He said: “Just this morning, before we went to see Mr President, the Ministry of Finance reported that as at this morning, 3am, they have paid the allowances for hazard and inducement to 31 teaching and Federal Medical Centres and special hospitals of the federal government service and they have expended close to N4.5 billion in the payment because we are paying them the arrears of April and May.

“The payment for June will also be done immediately these ones are sorted out.

“Again, it’s important to report to you that in consonance with what he’s saying, we have arranged a meeting for them to speak to the Nigerian Governors’ Forum because you don’t mix apples and oranges.

“The issue of health is on the concurrent list, so the federal government will do its own and the state government will be expected to do their own.

“Some of their grievances border on what they feel the state governments have not done.”

Daily Trust reports that doctors under the aegis of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Monday commenced a nationwide indefinite strike.

This was communicated in a communiqué issued after the association’s virtual National Executive Council meeting, where it said it resolved to proceed on the strike from 12:01am Monday with the exemption of its members attending to COVID-19 patients at designated COVID -19 treatment and isolation centres.

