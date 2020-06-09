Doctors on COVID-19 duty, others begin strike June 15

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) Monday said it would embark on an indefinite strike on June 15 over the alleged failure of the government to redeem its pledges, particularly on salary arrears and working conditions.

NARD President, Aliyu Sokomba and Secretary-General Bilqis, in a letter to the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said doctors managing COVID-19 patients and other emergencies would be part of the “total” strike.

The association demanded, among other things, immediate reversal of the “illegal” disengagement of all 26 resident doctors in Jos University Teaching Hospital, payment of all arrears owed its members in federal and states tertiary health institutions, stoppage and immediate refund of all cuts in salaries of it members by Kaduna State and other state governments.

