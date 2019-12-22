Doctors demand Buhari to “step up” on security in wake of killings, kidnappings

The Nigerian Medical Associated has demanded President Muhammadu Buhari to “step up his commitment to the security of lives and property” and urged police to arrest the apprehend killers of Dr Jerome Elusiyan “within the next two weeks.”

Elusiyan, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University, was in Ekpoma to supervise medical examination—and travelling from Ekpoma to Benin City when gunmen attacked his vehicle.

A national executive committee of the NMA said on Wednesday, “The incessant killing of Nigerians on Nigerian roads is unacceptable.”

The committee urged security agencies to “unearth the perpertrators of the barbaric and brutal killing of our dear colleague…and forestall future occurrence.”

It also wants the police to ensure the release of two doctors, Audu Sule and Sunday Oduniyi, still being held by their kidnappers in Taraba state—as well as all other Nigerians in the den of kidnappers.

“The NMA cannot continue to watch its members molested and hacked down in this country,” said NMA president Francis Faduyile in Abuja, delivering a communique from the association executive committee meeting.

“The [committee] calls on governments at all levels and the security agencies to urgently do the needful in addressing this menace.”