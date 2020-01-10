Doctor, 2 others remanded over patient’s death

ADVERTISEMENT

A chief magistrate court in Iyaganku, Ibadan on Thursday ordered that a medical doctor, Emmanuel Olorunfemi and two others, who allegedly caused the death of a female patient, be remanded in Agodi Correctional Centre, pending legal advice.

The chief magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, did not take the plea of Olorunfemi, Oloruntoba Akinwumi and Oluwayemisi Ibiwande because the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

Idowu ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution and adjourned the matter to March 9, for mention.

The police are charging Olorunfemi 51, who works at the Passionate Medical Centre, Mokola, Ibadan, Akinwumi and Ibiwande with conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Sgt. Olusegun Adegboye, alleged that Dr Olorunfemi, Akinwumi and Ibiwande allegedly conspired and caused the death of a 28-year-old patient, Opeyemi Ojo, by carrying out surgery. (NAN)

