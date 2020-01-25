Do you know that Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga is worst goalkeeper in Premier League?

ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea’s goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga’s name kept making an appearance across social media after their match against Arsenal which saw the Gunners firing back to level twice.

The world’s most expensive goalkeeper has been making all sorts of negative headlines in recent weeks and it’s even touted that Chelsea coach, Frank Lampard wants to replace him as number one.

His meltdown during last year’s League Cup final still lives long in the memory and this season has seen a sharp rise in mistakes, most recently for Newcastle United’s last-ditch winner.

Sure, there weren’t any glaring errors during Arsenal’s visit to west London, but conceding every shot he faced throughout the match doesn’t exactly cover him in glory.

Here are all of the woeful data-sets that Kepa Arrizabalaga has produced:

1. Faced two shots on target against Arsenal, conceded them both

2. The 127th best save percentage in Europe’s top five leagues out of 132 goalkeepers

3. The worst save percentage of any Premier League goalkeeper this season

4. Fewest ‘expected’ goals prevented in the 2019/20 Premier League season

5. Fewer clean sheets than Watford, Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham United this season

6. More goals conceded from outside the box (6) than any Premier League goalkeeper in 2019/20

7. Ranked as the 27th best Premier League goalkeeper this season out of 35 by WhoScored.com

