Do not politicalize Hajj – Sheikh Al Sudais to pilgrims

Top Saudi scholar, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, has urged pilgrims to stay away from any acts that would politicize the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Al-Sudais described the Hajj as a “message of peace,” and asked the guests of Allah to stay away from behaviors that would politicize the pilgrimage.

“You should perform your Hajj rites in peace, ease and comfort away from political slogans and behaviors that are against the noble values of Islam.”

He said Islam is against all forms of extremism, terrorism and destruction, asking the pilgrims to spend their time in getting to know each other for the good and welfare of all.

The president of General Presidency of Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, while meeting with a media delegation of international journalists who are on invitation from the Saudi Arabian Minister of Media in Makkah on Tuesday, said Saudi Arabia is a prominent symbol of moderation and peaceful coexistence.

He stressed the media to create awareness among Islamic countries regarding the prevailing issues to Muslim Ummah.

He commended the media for being trustworthy in distributing news to the world, to tell the people truth and to avoid any misinterpretation of Islam.

He stated that the media had a major responsibility to write the truth based on direct observation of ground realities about facilities and the services being offered by the Saudi government to the pilgrims, “The Guest of Allah Almighty.”

He called on the media to show the unity of the Muslim Ummah and distribute the message of tolerance and peaceful coexistence through understanding culture of each other, combating terrorism and fundamentalism.

