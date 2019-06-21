Do not extort corps members, NYSC DG warns officials

ADVERTISEMENT

Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has warned staff of the scheme against extortion of corps members during orientation exercise.

Ibrahim gave the warning on Friday when he visited the NYSC temporary orientation camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He maintained that any staff caught extorting corps member would be decisively dealt with.

“You must not capitalise on the innocence of these corps members and extort them; you must not engage in anything of sort.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any of you caught doing that will be dealt with accordingly.

“We are a discipline organisation and such virtues must reflect in the our personnel,” he said

The D-G called on corps members deployed to Gombe to be good ambassadors of the scheme and urged them to dignify their call to serve their father land.

Ibrahim also called on the corps members to take the orientation course seriously to enable them to put into practice what they learned in their various places of primary assignments.

He also urged the corps members to take the skills acquisition programmes in camp seriously, adding that the knowledge would enable them to become self-sufficient in the nearest future.

“Learning a skill will help you you to be employers of labour and entrepreneurs in future. So, you must take whatever skill you will learn here various seriously,” he advised.

He urged the corps members to be security conscious and called on the people of the state to be receptive.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the DG inspected the North East integrated Skills Acquisition centre located in Gombe.(NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App