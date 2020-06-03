ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the high increase of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, which is currently beyond 10,000, Nigerians seem to be very negligent in observing protocols put in place by government to contain its spread, compared to other countries, hence Nigeria is among counties with the highest number of cases in Africa.

It is so annoying and irritating that people do not value life. How sure are you that you will not get infected with the disease after violating the stay-at-home order? Or do you think it is right to violate such precautionary measures?

Maybe it is right as you think, but had it been the government did not play any role in containing the pandemic, you will also be the first to blame it for not protecting your life.

The negligence of some Nigerians has reached the extent that people will be seen shaking hands carelessly, mingling in highly congested areas, driving without facemask, attending funerals and market places without maintaining social distancing, attending prayers in congregations, among others; forgetting the existence of this dangerous novel virus.

At least, if it is compulsory for you to shake hands, why would you not apply hand sanitiser or wash the hands before shaking? Some people even consider it as a joke by pulling themselves into crowds without wearing the recommended facemask, talk less of maintaining social distancing, and the worse part of it is that people are not ignorant of the fact but are just too careless.

Here comes the question, “Do Nigerians really believe COVID-19 exists?”

I have been monitoring this right from the beginning of this plague, and the question comes in whenever I see foreign nations complying and adapting to measures put in place to check the disease even when they are in better positions to handle the virus than us.

A Hausa adage says, “For the rat to stop stealing, the locust bean cake (dawadawa) has to stop smelling.” Hence government officials alone should not be blamed, because the masses are violating the COVID-19 protocols.

However, do the palliative materials reach the people? If not, then they must go out and look for food and cater for their needs. Government should take note of this.

Finally, all hands must be on deck: the government and the governed, to contain the spread of this pandemic. Therefore, people should please adhere with the guidelines put in place by the experts to ensure rapid eradication of this virus.

Ukasha Rabiu (ukasharabiu95@gmail.com)

