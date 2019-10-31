Djokovic sets up Tsitsipas clash as Dimitrov beats Thiem

ADVERTISEMENT

Novak Djokovic saw off Britain’s Kyle Edmund on Thursday to reach his eighth Paris Masters quarterfinal, while Grigor Dimitrov knocked out fifth seed Dominic Thiem.

Top seed Djokovic, battling Rafael Nadal for the year-end world No 1 spot, needed seven set points in the first set before winning 7-6 (9/7), 6-1.

“I was feeling energy-wise better and felt more alert, just more strength, more energy, more speed,” he said.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is chasing a record-extending fifth Bercy title and will next face world No 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas, who beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-4.

