Djokovic, Osaka top seeds for the US Open

Defending champions Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka have been announced as the top seeds for the US Open, which starts on Monday.

Djokovic, bidding for his second straight Grand Slam title following his success at Wimbledon earlier this year, will be aiming to defend the title he won 12 months ago at Flushing Meadows when he beat Juan Martin del Potro in the final.

by former US Open champions Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer while Dominic Thiem is ranked No 4.

In-form Russian Daniil Medvedev, who won the Cincinnati Masters last week, is fifth, while Britain’s Kyle Edmund is ranked two spots below Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in 30th.

On the women’s side Osaka, who beat Serena Williams in last year’s controversial final to claim her maiden Grand Slam title, recently regained the top spot in the WTA rankings from Ashleigh Barty and leads the seedings in New York.

Australia’s Barty is the No 2 seed, followed by Karolina Pliskova, Wimbledon champion Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina.

Williams, seeking a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has been handed the No 8 seeding by the US Tennis Association.

Madison Keys, the 2017 runner-up and recent winner of the Western & Southern Open, rounds off the top 10 seeds.

British No 1 Johanna Konta is ranked 16th for the final Grand Slam of the year where she will be hoping to improve on her best when she reached the last 16 in 2015 and 2016.

