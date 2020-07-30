  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter US Open tune-up tourney
ADVERTISEMENT

Djokovic, Nadal, Serena enter US Open tune-up tourney

By . 
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic celebrating his victory at the recently concluded Australian Open.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and world No 2 Rafael Nadal have entered the US Open tune-up tournament to be played in New York while Serena Williams is in the women’s field.

Organisers of the ATP and WTA Western and Southern Open, typically played in Cincinnati but moved to New York this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced initial singles entry lists on Wednesday.

The event will be staged 20-28 August in a quarantine environment without spectators at the National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, where the Grand Slam hardcourt showdown would begin 31 August in similar conditions.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.