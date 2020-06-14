Djokovic knocked out of own event despite Zverev win

ADVERTISEMENT

An emotional Novak Djokovic broke down in tears in front of a packed 4,000 crowd at his own tennis tournament after a 4-0 1-4 4-2 win over German Alexander Zverev sent fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic into the final on Sunday.

“I am not crying because I got knocked out of the tournament, I am just overwhelmed by emotion because this reminds me of my childhood,” the 33-year-old told the crowd as he received a standing ovation from his compatriots.

“It’s been an emotional few days and I want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

