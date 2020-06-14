  1. Home
Djokovic knocked out of own event despite Zverev win

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic celebrating his victory at the recently concluded Australian Open.

An emotional Novak Djokovic broke down in tears in front of a packed 4,000 crowd at his own tennis tournament after a 4-0 1-4 4-2 win over German Alexander Zverev sent fellow Serb Filip Krajinovic into the final on Sunday.

“I am not crying because I got knocked out of the tournament, I am just overwhelmed by emotion because this reminds me of my childhood,” the 33-year-old told the crowd as he received a standing ovation from his compatriots.

“It’s been an emotional few days and I want to thank everyone who made this possible.”

